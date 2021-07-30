Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) by 1,311.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 362,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pyxis Tankers were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,025,793 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83. Pyxis Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

