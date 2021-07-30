Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will post $1.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $1.21 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $2.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNLX shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

RNLX stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.81. Renalytix AI has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.