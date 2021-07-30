Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Up 83.1% in July

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the June 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RNVA opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53. Rennova Health has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.00.
Rennova Health Company Profile
