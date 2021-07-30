Repligen Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.34 per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Shares of RGEN opened at $241.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 166.21 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $243.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.03.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Repligen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

