Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Repligen were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $241.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.21 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $138.00 and a 12 month high of $243.72.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

