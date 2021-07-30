Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $251.00 to $258.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Repligen traded as high as $233.26 and last traded at $231.47, with a volume of 903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.03. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

