Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pentair plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNR. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.40. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $99,205,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Pentair by 62.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after acquiring an additional 741,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pentair by 121.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after acquiring an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pentair by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 270,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

