Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Repligen Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $241.00 on Thursday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $243.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Repligen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,605,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

