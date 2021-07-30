Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for The Home Depot in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $327.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

