Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Express’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $171.95 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

