Research Analysts Set Expectations for EverCommerce Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for EverCommerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EverCommerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.15.

EverCommerce stock opened at 18.41 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 21.00.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

