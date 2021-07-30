Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) recently:

7/23/2021 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry year to date driven by a robust surprise trend. The company’s earnings and sales beat estimates in second-quarter 2021, marking the sixth straight earnings surprise and fifth consecutive sales beat. Results gained from robust comps growth across all regions and key categories on strength in demand for seasonal categories and everyday merchandise such as consumable, usable and edible products. It witnessed record e-commerce sales in the second quarter on the back of mobile app and the Neighbor's Club loyalty program. Management raised its 2021 view. The company’s Life Out Here and ‘ONETractor’ strategies also bode well. However, higher imports, freight, wages, and commodity costs remain concerns. Consequently, it expects gross margin to decline in the second half of 2021.”

7/20/2021 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $205.00 to $213.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.93. 1,241,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.93. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

