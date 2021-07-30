Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

