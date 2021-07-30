Reviewing TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) & Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of TechnipFMC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of TechnipFMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for TechnipFMC and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC 1 10 7 0 2.33 Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00

TechnipFMC presently has a consensus target price of $10.34, suggesting a potential upside of 43.16%. Given TechnipFMC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TechnipFMC and Weatherford International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC $13.05 billion 0.25 -$3.29 billion $0.20 36.10 Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weatherford International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechnipFMC.

Profitability

This table compares TechnipFMC and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC 1.57% 1.40% 0.36% Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Weatherford International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures products and systems, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in land and offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on December 9, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed-loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; drilling tools and rental equipment services; and re-entry, fishing, wellbore cleaning, and well abandonment services, as well as multilateral well systems. Weatherford International plc was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

