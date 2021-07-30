Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

RVPH stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

