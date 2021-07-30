Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE RVLV opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $73.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

