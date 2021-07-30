Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 393 ($5.13). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.96), with a volume of 37,813 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of £235.81 million and a PE ratio of -14.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 408.78.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

