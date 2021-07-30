Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 393 ($5.13). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.96), with a volume of 37,813 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of £235.81 million and a PE ratio of -14.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 408.78.

About Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.