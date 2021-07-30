Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $157.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

