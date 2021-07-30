Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.62%.

Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,997. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $157.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.