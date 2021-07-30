Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International stock opened at $97.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $98.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.