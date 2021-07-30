Rockwell Automation, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.40 Per Share (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.08.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $304.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.65. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $304.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

