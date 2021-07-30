Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Issues Earnings Results

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,509. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.72. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Get Rollins alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.