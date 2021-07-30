Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.000-$15.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.840 EPS.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.46.

ROP opened at $491.85 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $466.88.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

