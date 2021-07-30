Roth Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,196 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.34. The stock had a trading volume of 295,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,714. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $293.67 and a one year high of $406.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

