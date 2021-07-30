Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$118.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$118.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.22.

TIH traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$105.17. The stock had a trading volume of 75,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,612. The company has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$106.17. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$70.50 and a 52 week high of C$110.94.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$748.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.4100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,247,106.27. Insiders have sold a total of 1,658 shares of company stock worth $177,499 in the last ninety days.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

