Royal Bank of Canada Increases Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $196.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $194.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

