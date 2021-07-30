Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $135.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.43.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.18 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,502,000 after acquiring an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

