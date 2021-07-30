Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$27.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACDVF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.56.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $20.30 on Monday. Air Canada has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 302.56% and a negative net margin of 137.54%. The firm had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

