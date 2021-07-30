Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $6.62 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.30.

NYSE HL opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.41, a P/E/G ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 2.25. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,774,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after buying an additional 145,894 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 324,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 58.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

