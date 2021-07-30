Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,769 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after purchasing an additional 610,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rayonier by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after purchasing an additional 512,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 72,090 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Rayonier by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $44,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE RYN opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.00 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,703.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

