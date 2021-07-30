Royal Bank of Canada Trims Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Target Price to GBX 6,000

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Agricole reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,572 ($72.80) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a market cap of £39.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,395.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.05%.

In related news, insider Elane Stock bought 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

