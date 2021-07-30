Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,720 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,432.40 ($18.71) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,375.77. The stock has a market cap of £111.83 billion and a PE ratio of -9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

