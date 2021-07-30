Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RDSA stock traded down GBX 15.40 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,443.20 ($18.86). 4,972,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,346. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,422.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

