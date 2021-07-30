Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock remained flat at $$3.39 on Friday. 12,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,616. The company has a market cap of $346.37 million, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe Bulkers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Safe Bulkers worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

