Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on Safran in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Safran in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €127.73 ($150.27).

SAF stock opened at €113.00 ($132.94) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €120.11. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

