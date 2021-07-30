Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%.

Shares of SBH traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. 2,319,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,817. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

