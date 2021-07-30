Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. 2,319,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

