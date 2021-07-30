Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%.
Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. 2,319,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
