Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $21.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,694.07. 37,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,983. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,470.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.