Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.19. 147,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,202. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.