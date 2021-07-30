Salvus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

D stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,958. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

