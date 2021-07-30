Salvus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 53.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Diageo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,339. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $198.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.78. The firm has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

