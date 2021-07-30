Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.17. 72,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,285. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.