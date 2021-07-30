Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $333.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $298.00 to $333.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.48.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.50 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,952 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,375 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,429,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.