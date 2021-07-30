Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.98 and last traded at $104.98. 1,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.18.

Sanofi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.