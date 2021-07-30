Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $42,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $341,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,498,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 16,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

