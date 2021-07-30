Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRSA opened at $9.82 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRSA. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $12,120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,766,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,746,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,621,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.