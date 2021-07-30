Savior LLC Has $141,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Savior LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470,282 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,780,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.82. 296,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,669,651. The company has a market cap of $459.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

