Savior LLC Sells 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Savior LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $24.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,691.34. 39,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,983. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,470.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

