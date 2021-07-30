Savior LLC Sells 49 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Savior LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.53. The stock had a trading volume of 86,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.39. The company has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $425.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.