SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Shares Down 5.2%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92.

SBM Offshore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBFFY)

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

